"I think Mick would back me up on this" - Was Bray Wyatt just as talented as Mick Foley? (Exclusive)

The latest episode of 'Writing with Russo' revolved around the topic of Bray Wyatt's WWE release, and Vince Russo made a few interesting comparisons between the recently released star and Mick Foley.

Mick Foley was known for portraying three different personas - Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack - collectively known as 'The Three Faces of Foley.'

Bray Wyatt also played multiple versions of his character in the WWE, and Russo felt WWE could have explored the 'Three Faces of Wyatt' storyline.

Vince Russo said that Bray Wyatt was just as talented as Mick Foley and that WWE had all the tools to create a modern-day version of the hardcore legend. The former WWE writer added that even Mick Foley would have backed his statements regarding Bray Wyatt's immense talent.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about the comparison between Mick Foley and Bray Wyatt:

"Chris, they had the three faces of Wyatt," Vince Russo revealed, "And they had a talent, I'm going to tell you, and I think Mick would back me up on this, they had a talent every bit as talented as Mick Foley. Every bit as talented! They had this three faces of Bray. Bro, this isn't about dropping the ball. Bro, it's almost like, to not get the three faces of Bray over with a talent like this!"

Mick Foley's reaction to Bray Wyatt's release

Mick Foley was one of the very first personalities from the wrestling community to react to Bray Wyatt's release more than a week back.

The WWE Hall of Famer put Bray Wyatt over as a creative genius and hoped to see more remarkable things from the released superstar. Here's what Mick Foley had tweeted out:

With @WWE's release of @WWEBrayWyatt the company has lost a true visionary and a creative genius; one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen. Here's hoping Bray finds happiness and recreates himself once again - in wrestling, in life...or both.

It's clear that Mick Foley is a massive admirer of Bray Wyatt and the parallels between the two wrestlers are undeniable.

Remembering how creepy and scary Mankind was...now we see a new generation of fear in Bray Wyatt. Perfect utilization of Mick Foley. #WWE #RAWReunion pic.twitter.com/EAyPVRslAO — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) July 23, 2019

But do you think Bray Wyatt is just as talented as Mick Foley was in his prime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and don't forget to check out the full episode of "Writing with Russo" above.

If any quotes are taken from this interview, please link back and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Greg Bush