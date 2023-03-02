"I think they missed it" - 57-year-old legend should have returned as part of The Bloodline's storyline, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently discussed how Rikishi should have been involved in The Bloodline's ongoing storyline, which has dominated WWE programming.

The Bloodline saga is arguably the most compelling narrative the promotion has developed in years. The Roman Reigns-led stable has dominated WWE's landscape for months but now seems to be going through inner turmoil. After Sami Zayn's time in the faction ended at Royal Rumble 2023, Jey Uso has grown to be disillusioned, with fans left wondering where his loyalties lay.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long noted how Jimmy and Jey Uso's father, Rikishi, should have been a part of the storyline. Though Long thinks the WWE Hall of Famer could still be brought in, he was surprised to see him not being involved yet.

The former SmackDown GM explained that it made sense for Rikishi to show up as his sons were struggling to be on the same page for a few weeks.

"You know what I think too, now. I think they have might have missed it; I don't know, I could be wrong. I think there was a spot somewhere there for Rikishi. Maybe just one time because he's the father. When kids get out of control, the dad has to step in. That's real to me. I think they missed that. I mean, they may still have it, I don't know, but this is my idea for it; I think they missed it," said Teddy Long. (13:52 - 14:20)

Check out the full episode below:

Rikishi was not happy with what went down with The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Though he hasn't been involved in an on-screen capacity, Rikishi has been vocal about his views on whatever The Bloodline is up to on Twitter and other platforms.

The former Intercontinental Champion was far from pleased with how things panned out at Royal Rumble, where The Bloodline brutally assaulted Sami Zayn. Appearing on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal, Rikishi stated that the developments at the premium live event made him sick to his stomach.

"I've never seen any type of vibes like this type of attitude. I get it. It's a family, it's The Bloodline, we protect ourselves. We do what we do in professional wrestling. But at the end of the day, I can almost say after watching this, I was sick to my stomach to be able to see these types of actions unfold," added Rikishi.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “To be able to see your kids & your nephew out there doing it out there and representing & holding it down, it’s a beautiful thing



I think the storylines they’re going through as of now, I think it’s beautiful. It’s not a story, that’s really them.”



- Rikishi on The ‘Bloodline’ “To be able to see your kids & your nephew out there doing it out there and representing & holding it down, it’s a beautiful thingI think the storylines they’re going through as of now, I think it’s beautiful. It’s not a story, that’s really them.”- Rikishi on The ‘Bloodline’ https://t.co/Q3SBz8uLMn

With the story not yet resolved, it's safe to say there's plenty of chance WWE could bring Rikishi on TV to add more weightage to the narrative.

