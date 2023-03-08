"I think they missed the right time" - Wrestling veteran thinks WWE will have Roman Reigns go over at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, wrestling veteran Hugo Savinovich claimed that The Tribal Chief would once again reign supreme at WrestleMania and successfully retain his title.

Savinovich believes that WWE missed the right opportunity to dethrone Reigns, and the company could've crowned Sami Zayn as the new champion at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Montreal, Canada.

"With me, I fully understood that Vince was back in control. The show in Montreal That was a good way on doing a second big Montreal screwjob, that backfired, would've forced a Triple Threat and then Roman would've regained the title. For him to lose the streak at WrestleMania to Cody and I love Cody, Cody's like my son, I love him. But business wise, I think they missed the right time to do it," said Savinovich.

Savinovich thinks that The American Nightmare will come close to winning the titles at WrestleMania 39 but won't be able to become the new champion.

"I think WrestleMania would be the moment to just let him keep the title. Like Cody almost gets there but somehow, something happens and he retains the title. I think WWE has planned it for a long time to make him [Roman Reigns] the biggest star undefeated wise and I don't think right now with Vince back, no way, this is not going to happen," added Savinovich. [7:08-8:12]

Michael Morales Torres thinks Roman Reigns will win at WrestleMania 39

Much like Hugo Savinovich, Michael Morales Torres also believes that Roman Reigns will be victorious at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on the same edition of UnSKripted, Torres claimed that Reigns will surpass Pedro Morales' title reign and hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for 1000 days.

"I think, that unfortunately for us Puerto Ricans, Roman Reigns will defeat Cody Rhodes. He will surpass Pedro Morales' title reign," said Michael Morales Torres. [6:57-7:07]

