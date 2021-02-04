"I think it's money!" - Shawn Stasiak reveals his wrestling comeback idea [Exclusive]

Former WWE star Shawn Stasiak has opened up on an idea he's developed for a wrestling comeback, if he ever decides to return to the sport.

In an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling's Ryan Boman, the former WWF Hardcore Champion laid out what he felt could be a very "authentic" way to return to pro wrestling

Here is what Shawn Stasiak said of his comeback idea:

"No one cares if you're not emotionally invested into that storyline, right? And I ask myself, would I be able to pull from that bag of tricks of despair and grief that I felt... There’s a bag of tricks there that I could pull from that would make for very interesting television. It would bring a very real, authentic, raw emotion out... I don’t let that consume me. I released it, I let it go, it doesn’t affect my life at all… It’s like my nuclear bomb, I don’t want to press the button in real life because I’ll explode. If I need to pull from that to channel it for the right opportunity? It’s there man. And it would be very believable, and I think it’s ratings and I think it’s money. I really do."

Shawn Stasiak says Vince McMahon liked the idea of a "comeback story"

Shawn Stasiak also revealed that Vince McMahon liked one of the ideas he pitched for a comeback, and that a Father/Son duo winning the WWE Championship is something that is yet to be explored in WWE - something he and his Father, Stan 'The Man' Stasiak, could have accomplished.

"I knocked at the door, I pitched ideas. But it's all about timing. I know Vince liked the idea of the comeback story, to make history, which can still be made by the way. I’m surprised it hasn’t been made yet. There hasn’t been a Father/Son duo in WWE history to win the WWE Championship… it’s still there! It’s a piece of history!"

You can listen to the rest of the conversation between Shawn Stasiak and Ryan Boman here:

