"I don't think he needs to have a match" - Wrestler recalls seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin enter the ring in 2011 (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin is reportedly set to close out night one of WrestleMania 38 by confronting Kevin Owens.

While WWE has not advertised it as an official match, the Texas Rattlesnake is not signing up for just a couple of Stunners this time around as he is expected to get a little extra physical with KO.

Former Tough Enough competitor Marty "The Moth" Martinez recently reacted to Austin's return during a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted and recalled watching the Attitude Era legend enter the ring for a brief session during the former WWE reality show's fifth season.

Steve Austin hosted the 2011 edition, and as revealed by Martinez, the legend stepped into the squared circle to give the rookies a few pointers.

"Like, so, I don't think he needs to have a match; I want him to have a match because I want to see the old Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Kevin Owens is fantastic on the mic saying, going on that it's not going to be the same Stone Cold an d even in Tough Enough, in 2011, that guy could move," revealed Martin Casaus. "He got into the ring with this, and that guy can move. He's nine years older now and even tougher. So, he's going to be just fine. I'm stoked!"

Marty Martinez felt that Steve Austin didn't even need to have an extended WrestleMania match as he could deliver some of his iconic moves before bringing out the Stunner.

The former Lucha Underground champion also joked that Steve Austin's WrestleMania angle would just become an advertisement for the former world champion's own brand of beer.

"As far as Stone Cold, I'm stoked!" continued the former Lucha Underground star. "But you know what? He doesn't have to do anything! All he has to do is a Thesz press, bam bam! Give the fingers, stomp a mudhole, a stunner, and he's done. And he's got his own stuff now, so this is just one giant advertisement for his own beer, FYI! You're pretty smart there, Steve, I see!"

Marty "The Moth" Martinez is eager to experience Stone Cold Steve Austin's nostalgic return

Attitude Era fans will be licking their lips at the thought of Stone Cold's comeback as many grew up idolizing the legendary superstar.

Martinez was also all in for a nostalgic throwback as he noted that the recent trend in movies and television has also been about getting back former characters.

"I think it's fantastic. Anybody, like obviously, nostalgia is the big thing. You see it in movies. You see it in TV shows," highlighted Marty. "They are bringing back the old stuff; nostalgia is the biggest kick right now. Seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin back, that is, to some people, their childhood of growing up watching professional wrestling.

Whether it is a match or just a segment, Austin will bring the house down at the AT&T Stadium when he shuts Kevin Owens up in front of his hometown fans. Are you hyped about the WrestleMania 38 moment? Sound off in the comments section.

