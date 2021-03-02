"I think the result has solidified us as a team" - Dakota Kai discusses her partnership with Raquel Gonzalez in WWE NXT

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day to become the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners.

In a neat twist of fate, Vengeance Day happened almost a year apart from when Gonzalez was first paired with Kai, to begin with.

Newshub recently sat down with Dakota Kai to talk all things WWE. Kai reflected fondly on how her pairing with Gonzalez has blossomed over the last year.

"The Dusty Cup final happened almost a year to the day that Raquel was paired with me. And throughout that year we have had each other's backs and she has been there for me. She was a big part of the storyline when I went after Io [Shirai], we did War Games together and then I was there for her when she had the big match with Rhea Ripley. But this was the first time we went for something together and I think the result has solidified us as a team. We are super stoked with how it all turned out."

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles this Wednesday

This Wednesday night on WWE NXT, RAW's Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. If Kai and Gonzalez triumph, they would be the first team from the black and gold brand to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

Considering the NXT women's division's size, the tag team titles would be a perfect addition to the brand. It would be a similar boost to when NXT acquired the Cruiserweight Championship last year.

