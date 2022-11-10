Bobby Lashley isn't finished with Brock Lesnar...not by a long shot.

The Beast Incarnate picked up a victory over Bobby Lashley on Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel, but Lashley left Lesnar lying after the match to make a point that while Lesnar might have won the battle, Lashley won the war.

The All Mighty was a guest on WWE's The Bump this week to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his current rivalry with Brock Lesnar, Lashley said that he believes Lesnar is making things personal and would prefer their third match to take place on the streets instead of in a wrestling ring.

“He’s making it personal, and if it he makes it personal, okay, we fight at a different level," Bobby Lashley said. "That’s why, at Crown Jewel, I didn’t care about winning the match. I wanted to kick his ass, and I wanted to let him know that I don’t appreciate what he’s been doing this entire time, that he’s been making it personal. If you make it personal, it’s a street fight. So the next time we fight, I don’t even think it should be in a ring. I think we should go fight outside. I think we should grab, YouTube, let somebody grab a camera, meet us out in the street, and let’s beat each other down and see who doesn’t get up afterwards. I mean, I don’t know. It has to be something else because if he wants to make it that way, then we gotta go and fight that way, and I’m okay with it." [H/T: Fightful]

WWE @WWE



says



#WWETheBump "The next time we fight, I don't even think it should be in a ring..." @fightbobby says @BrockLesnar made this rivalry personal, so now he believes it should be handled personally. "The next time we fight, I don't even think it should be in a ring..."@fightbobby says @BrockLesnar made this rivalry personal, so now he believes it should be handled personally. #WWETheBump https://t.co/YvpvR5lAIs

Bobby Lashley wants his rubber match with Brock Lesnar

With Brock Lesnar defeating Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel, the men are locked at one win apiece in their current rivalry against one another.

While Lesnar might be content getting his win back, Lashley wants his rubber match against Lesnar and said he'll do it at WrestleMania or any upcoming premium live event.

"Me and Brock have had this thing for a long time, and I think the wins and losses, that is important. But how I look at it, I have one and he has one. In a perfect world, I wish I would have won that one and then said that I had 2-0 and then kind of sent him on his way," Bobby Lashley said. "But you never know when Brock’s gonna come back. So right now, it’s even. It’s fifty-fifty. How I look at it is, I pinned him once, and I beat up him the second time. So as far as I’m concerned, I have two wins against him. But as far as the records, we’re one and one. So guess that trilogy is something that we need to have, and then we can do that at ‘Mania. We can do that at any one of these pay-per-views coming up. I’m ready, man. I’m here every week." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Bobby Lashley's comments? Would you like to see a rubber match between The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : Do you want to see a third match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar? Yes No 0 votes