WWE Hall of Famer discusses the potential of an all-women's show

Several years on from WWE's Women's Evolution, the playing field for female talent has been somewhat equalized. One topic that pops up now and again is the concept of a new women-only show in the promotion.

While speaking on a recent Q&A episode of the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Brian James (aka Road Dogg) answered a question about an all-women's show happening for the company. James said that he believes there is a space for it, but that television sales could have an issue trying to market it.

"I think there's room for an all-women's show," James said, "it's just 'who wants to buy that?' in TV sales. There's definitely enough talent to have a women's two-hour show on [blahh] and it could be called [blahh]. I'm not sure what it would be called." (H/T WrestlingInc)

He also notes that with more women being involved with the main event of both weekly shows and premium live events, the talent is finally lining up with the demand for more female representation for the product.

Women on television have been some of the more impactful parts of their programming, so it makes sense on that front to want something like this.

Has WWE ever done an all-women's show before?

The company has done an all-women's premium live event actually titled "Evolution" back on October 28, 2018 inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

This was a response to the men's roster traveling to Saudi Arabia for a show of their own. At the time, women were not allowed to participate in that event.

The main card of the show had seven matches, including the 2018 Mae Young Classic between Toni Storm and Io Shirai. All three main women's championships were defended as well, with Shayna Baszler defeating Kairi Sane to retain the NXT Women's Championship, Becky Lynch defeating Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Ronda Rousey holding onto the RAW Women's Championship by defeating Nikki Bella.

However, this was the only time we have seen a show of only women under the WWE umbrella.

Would you be interested in an all-women's WWE show? Tell us in the comments section below.

