WWE Superstar Sonya Deville believes that Asuka is the 'greatest' to ever step inside the ring. The rising name of SmackDown Women's roster also feel that their styles match up and she believes that Asuka and her share a great chemistry inside the ring.

During a recent interview with International Business Times, Sona Deville was asked why she wants to feud with Asuka, as the SmackDown Superstar has previously stated. In response, Deville justified her wish to be engaged in a rivalry with Asuka by saying that the former RAW Women's Champion is the greatest to ever do it.

Deville pointed out that Asuka is aggressive inside the ring. She then went on to say that Asuka outworks a lot of people on the roster while praising her fellow WWE Superstar for her humility. Here's what Deville had to say,

"Asuka is in my opinion the greatest to ever do it. She's so well-rounded. She's so charismatic. She's hard-hitting. She's aggressive, fast. Everything that I like about wrestling is what Asuka does. I think our styles match up well. I think we're both heavy hitters, hard strikers. Every wrestler has good chemistry with another wrestler, more so than anybody else, and I just think that mine and Asuka's in-ring chemistry is incredible."

"I would love to show fans that one day. I know that moment in time will come. She's respected because she's humble, she puts her head down and goes to work every day and outworks a lot of people on the roster. She's really that talented."

What's next for Asuka and Sonya Deville on RAW and SmackDown respectively?

Where is Kairi? Kairi? — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 31, 2020

On last week's RAW, Asuka lost both her RAW Women's Championship and her best friend, Kairi Sane. During her championship match, Sane was brutally attacked by Bayley backstage, and that forced Asuka to abandon her match. As a result, Sasha Banks won via countout and went on to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

Ideally, WWE could book a rematch between Asuka and Sasha Banks. The two Superstar could lock horns at SummerSlam, but Asuka might also want to come after Bayley after what she did to Sane. There are a lot of possibilities for WWE to explore, and it will be interesting to see how WWE will move forward with this storyline.

As for Sonya Deville, she is currently feuding with former best friend and tag team partner Mandy Rose. On SmackDown last week, she laid a brutal attack on Rose and even cut the latter's hair. The two have been engaged in an extended rivalry ever since Deville trend heel. WWE will look to use the history between both these Superstars to book the final chapter of their feud.