"I think that'd be so cool" - 25-year-old WWE star says she'd love to feud with Rhea Ripley 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 23, 2024 08:44 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion. [Image credits: wwe.com]

A 25-year-old WWE Superstar has expressed interest in feuding with Rhea Ripley. The person in question is Tiffany Stratton.

The Buff Barbie arrived on the main roster earlier this year, and she has already made a name for herself in WWE. Tiffany is the current holder of the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, which means she is just a cash-in away from becoming champion. Meanwhile, The Eradicator is a Women's Grand Slam Champion and one of the most popular stars in the industry.

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC, Tiffany Stratton was asked who she would like to feud with next in WWE. She did not hesitate to say Rhea Ripley.

"Who would I like to feud with? Rhea Ripley. I think that'd be so cool, so fun, totes adorbs," Stratton said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Fans would love to see The Buff Barbie engaging in a feud with Mami somewhere down the line.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley would like to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have accomplished many things in WWE over the past few years. They have both won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and successfully captured a world title at WrestleMania. However, they have never faced each other one-on-one on a big stage.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rhea Ripley teased a possible WrestleMania match against Bianca Belair:

"Look, I love Bianca Belair. I have no beef with Bianca Belair. I think she's absolutely incredible at what she does. There's that competitor side of me that wants to step in the ring with her. I wanna see who's gonna come out victorious (...) I can't wait for that day. I feel like it can't be wasted. I feel like that is such a high-key match that people wanna see and I wanna do and she wants to do. The two faces of WWE 2K24. I think that if we were to step in the ring together again, I think it would have to be WrestleMania-worthy."
The Eradicator is currently involved in a storyline with Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day.

Edited by Israel Lutete
