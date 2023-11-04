"I think they’ll put it on him"- Former WWE personality believes huge title change will take place at Crown Jewel (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has predicted a huge title change at Crown Jewel 2023. The wrestling veteran believes that Logan Paul will dethrone Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion.

The Maverick has proved in his short time with the Stamford-based company that he belongs with the very best. While he was unable to usurp Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year, he pushed The Tribal Chief to his limits and is a strong favorite going into his match against Rey Mysterio this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that he believes WWE putting the United States Championship on the Maverick would be the best decision.

"Oh yeah, it's the best decision [to put the United States Title on Logan]. Because, he’s a new guy and Logan Paul is kind of exciting. People like him, a lot of people, he’s a social media influencer anyway. So, I think he brings a lot to the table, that's a saying that's overused, but he does, and he’s actually good at wrestling, because he put his mind that he wanted to learn the business and he has really really in a year or how long he's been involved. He looks like he’s been here for much longer. He is a good talker, he is not afraid of the camera and I think that they’ll put it on him and they’ll run with him, and I think they'll get a lot of mileage out of Logan Paul," Mantell said. [55:32 - 56:25]

Logan Paul came face-to-face with Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul called out Rey Mysterio after his win over Dillon Danis in their Boxing match. The ultimate influencer's challenge was accepted by the WWE Hall of Famer, setting up the match for Crown Jewel 2023.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated match, the duo came face-to-face on this week's SmackDown, which was pre-taped last week. The high-flyers were involved in a weigh-in segment, which turned a bit physical as Rey hit the Maverick with a microphone, avenging the blind-sided attack from Paul last week.

The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. This will be Logan's first match since his victory over Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023.

