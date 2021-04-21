"I don't think Vince has the capacity to respect other people" - Vince McMahon slammed by former WWE star [Exclusive]

Former WWE and WCW star Shane Douglas recently opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon.

"The Franchise" Shane Douglas had a successful career wrestling in WWE, WCW, and ECW. He's a former four-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, and also a former WCW United States Champion.

Shane Douglas appeared on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. During the interview, Douglas opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon:

"Vince and I have a very terse relationship. I respect the hell out of him and all that he has accomplished but I don't think Vince has the capacity to respect other people. I think he thinks, 'I am paying you so you should kiss my a**', literally or figuratively. I come from a place where I'll work for you, I'll bust my butt for you and I'll show you respect and I expect to get that same respect back, that I never saw from him." Douglas said.

"When I went there in '95, he always made it a point to come and talk to me about ECW and I don't know if he was doing it intentionally or just not thinking about what he was saying but he never invoked those three letters - ECW. He would come and say to me, 'You worked in the bingo halls, in the small pond, in the minor leagues, the blood and guts company', and I thought to myself, 'Does he not realize how much that is pi**ing me off when he says that?' It was just so stupid." Douglas added.

A quick look at Shane Douglas' WWE career

Shane Douglas had two runs in WWE, both relatively short. His first run occurred between 1990-91. Douglas had a memorable performance in the 1991 Royal Rumble match where he lasted over 26 minutes.

Shane Douglas returned to WWE between 1995-96 for another run under the ring name Dean Douglas. At one point, Douglas was set to challenge Shawn Michaels at In Your House 4.

However, Michaels couldn't compete due to injuries suffered in the Syracuse incident and forfeited the title to Dean Douglas. Razor Ramon beat Douglas later on in the night to win the title, ending his title reign in under half an hour.