"I think my wife ended up chewing him out over that" – The Undertaker shares awkward funeral story

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, recently recalled how Michelle McCool once "chewed out" a pastor over a eulogy he gave at a funeral service.

Calaway and McCool have been married since 2010. They have two children together: a daughter named Kaia and an adopted son named Kolt.

On Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Calaway was asked about fans recognizing him away from WWE cameras. The wrestling legend told a story about a time when a pastor mentioned his name at a funeral for a member of McCool's family:

"I'm sitting in this big church – there's gotta be 150 people in there – and he uses me as kind of a joke," Calaway said. "I'm looking at my wife and I'm like, 'Tell me he didn't just say that.' I'm sitting in this pew and I just want to start sinking down because I know everybody's looking at me. I'm like, 'You've gotta be kidding me. Why would you do that?' I think my wife ended up chewing him out over that." [46:45 – 47:16]

McCool recently returned to in-ring action as a surprise participant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted 14 minutes before being eliminated by eventual winner Rhea Ripley.

The Undertaker on comparisons to Andre the Giant

Billed at six-feet-10, Mark Calaway is easy to spot in public when he is not performing as The Undertaker. Similarly, seven-foot-four Andre the Giant was hard to ignore when he walked through airports.

Calaway went on to explain how the WWE icon often found life away from the ring difficult:

"Even if you weren't a fan of wrestling, you knew who Andre was. Andre was bigger than the business. He was such a spectacle. It was really rough. I mean, it was hard for him. Everything, traveling. People don't think of that aspect of it." [47:27 – 47:47]

Andre the Giant passed away in 1993 at the age of 46. Later that year, he became the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

