"I think that will be cool" - Former champion on 21-year-old possibly getting involved with The Bloodline in WWE (Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez recently spoke about Ava Raine, the daughter of The Rock, possibly getting involved in The Bloodline story in WWE.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that The Bloodline saga is arguably the most captivating story WWE has told in decades. From the inclusion of Solo Sikoa to Sami Zayn's stint to The Usos finally leaving to chart their own path, the faction's story has been an emotional rollercoaster for the viewers.

Though The Bloodline is currently at its weakest, there are still chances of the stable becoming dominant again if it recruits new members from the Anoa'i family.

In a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Roxanne Perez was asked about The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, possibly becoming involved with The Bloodline.

Perez sounded excited about the prospect and mentioned how Raine had successfully carved an identity for herself in NXT, separate from her father.

"Maybe, I think that will be cool. Simone is just coming into her own and doing her thing down here in NXT with Schism, and she's doing amazing. I think she's really solidified herself as her own person and not so much like her dad's daughter. Maybe yeah, you never know. Wrestling is crazy; you never know what's gonna happen," said Roxanne Perez. [16:53 - 16:23]

Check out the full video below:

Roxanne Perez thinks Ava Raine is one of the funniest persons on WWE NXT's roster

Elsewhere in the chat, Roxanne Perez also spoke about how Ava Raine was one of the funniest people in WWE NXT's locker room.

The former NXT Women's Champion added that she always breaks into laughter while chatting with Ava.

"Oh, that is really cool. I love Simone (Ava Raine); she's so awesome. She's honestly one of the funniest people in that locker room. She's hilarious. She makes me laugh every time I see her. Yeah, she's awesome," said Roxanne Perez. [5:56 -6:08]

Roxanne Perez is gearing up to face Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match at NXT: The Great American Bash this Sunday night.

Great American Bash is available exclusively on Peacock on July 30 at 8 pm ET.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

