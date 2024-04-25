WWE was dealt a huge blow following WrestleMania as Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to injury. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. reacted to the "horrible" development and was hopeful that the top female star would be back soon.

After a big victory over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, Rhea sustained a freak injury during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan. The Eradicator delivered an emotional promo on a recent RAW episode before giving up the title, which Becky Lynch later won in a Battle Royal.

During the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer was dejected to see Ripley's untimely injury setback.

Freddie Prinze Jr. reviewed her RAW promo and noted that Ripley looked legitimately distraught, ending up being more than your usual wrestling segment.

"The one horrible thing that happened this week was our favorite female wrestler, Rhea Ripley, had to forfeit the title, and she was pi**ed. You could tell. She is good on the mic, but this wasn't just, 'Hey, let me perform this.' You could see she was pi**ed." [From 4:56 onwards]

Freddie Prinze Jr. empathized with Rhea Ripley as he'd also faced issues with his shoulders.

Rhea Ripley sprained her AC joint, which reportedly takes almost three months to heal fully. Prinze Jr. considered Ripley a beast, and given the evolving medical practices, he expected The Judgment Day member to return rather soon.

"We wish you the best, Rhea. I hate when my shoulders get hurt; I've had 8 million operations on my right shoulder. But the good news is that science is super advanced now. Physical therapy is better than it's ever been. I don't think we'd be without Rhea Ripley for too long because she is a beast." [7:57 - 8:21]

She was about to go on the run of all runs: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Rhea Ripley

While successfully defending a title at WrestleMania is a feat in itself, Ripley did so by defeating one of the most influential female performers of this era, Becky Lynch.

Freddie Prinze Jr. felt that Ripley's win over Lynch began what could have been one of the greatest runs in women's wrestling history.

The WrestleMania 40 match was designed to anoint Ripley as the top name in the division, according to Prinze Jr., who added that the injury has also hurt Liv Morgan's prospects on TV. Freddie Prinze Jr. felt bad for both Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, as he continued:

"She was about to go on the run of all runs. She just beat Becky Lynch; she was the top female star in the game, which makes Rhea Ripley the top female in the game. That match existed to put Rhea in that position, and then clearly, she was going to have this awesome story with Liv Morgan, because Liv can act too, especially in the backstage stuff, which is more of her strong suit than out in the ring." [5:20 - 5:42]

Ripley will surely want to regain the championship once she returns and also get some retribution against Liv Morgan for putting her on the shelf.

In her absence, fans hope Becky Lynch will have a strong reign with the Women's World Championship.