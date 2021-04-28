"I don't think WWE cares" - Wrestling legend shoots on Samoa Joe's release [Exclusive]

Pro wrestling legend and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently gave his thoughts on Samoa Joe's WWE release, saying that Joe was never properly used during his time with the company.

Samoa Joe and Mickie James were among the 10 Superstars released by WWE earlier this month. Other releases included Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Chelsea Green and Tucker.

Dutch Mantell was a guest on last night's episode of UnSKripted, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. Mantell was asked about Samoa Joe and Mickie James' recent releases from the WWE. Mantell, who worked with both former WWE Superstars in TNA, had the following to say:

"I don't think WWE cares, to tell you the truth. They have like 80 talents under contract just on the WWE roster plus like maybe 60 on NXT so getting talent is the least of their worries. I don't think they gave Samoa Joe a chance to do what he did. Mickie James had been there before, she could have been utilized better. Of course, a lot of people could be utilized better. Now they're just getting around to Cesaro. If it takes then eight years to realize how Cesaro should have been used earlier, it may be too little too late. But Samoa Joe was a great technician."

Dutch Mantell on Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle's match at Lockdown 2008

While speaking about Samoa Joe, Dutch Mantell also briefly discussed his match at Lockdown 2008 against Kurt Angle. The ring was surrounded by a steel cage, giving the match an MMA feel as both men did their best to out-grapple each other. Lockdown 2008 drew TNA's biggest PPV buy rate of all time.

Speaking about the match, Dutch Mantell said:

"Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle drew the biggest buy rate ever in TNA history when we put them together and I'd come up with the concept for it. It worked."

Samoa Joe did find success in WWE despite never being used to his potential. He's a two-time NXT Champion and a two-time WWE United States Champion. He also won the 2015 Dusty Rhodes Classic alongside Finn Balor.

