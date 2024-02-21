"I thought he was f*****g with me" - Randy Orton on when Triple H informed him about major star's return to WWE

Randy Orton's anticipated return took place at WWE Survivor Series 2023. However, The Viper recently revealed how he reacted when Triple H informed him about the return of a major star ahead of the show.

Last year, CM Punk made his grand return to WWE in his hometown, which took place a few minutes after Randy Orton returned to the promotion for the first time in 18 months.

Fortunately, both returns became memorable and didn't overshadow the other. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Orton recalled the time when Triple H informed him about CM Punk's return ahead of the show:

“The day of Survivor Series, I’m about to get my boots on,” said Orton. “I’m feeling the nerves, it had been a year-and-a-half. Triple H is like, ‘Hey Randy, I’ve got to talk to you for a second.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, what’s up, man?’ So he told me a couple things. And then he went, ‘One more thing–Punk’s returning tonight. I thought he was f------ with me. I said, ‘You’re joking,’ and he was like, ‘No, I’m not. This is something that just happened in the last few days, yada yada yada.’” [H/T: SI]

Both stars have played an integral role on weekly television upon their returns.

Randy Orton has high hopes for a popular WWE star on Friday Night SmackDown

Last year, LA Knight organically got over with the fans and became a staple on the blue brand after he ditched the fashion gimmick he received under Vince McMahon's regime in 2022.

The Megastar's rising popularity has landed him in major storylines over the past few months. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Randy Orton spoke about Knight and said he has high hopes for the star:

"Too early to tell, but I have high hopes. I would love to see him happy and able to do whatever his goals are. I would love to see him fulfill those goals as long as those don't get in my way. I'm fine with him doing his thing... He's got something different. The fans, I don't think I've ever seen the fans just take to somebody they didn't really know so quickly."

The two were in the Fatal-4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and are set to cross paths yet again inside the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Perth.

