"I thought we were friends" - Male WWE star sends a message to Rhea Ripley

A WWE Superstar has sent a message to Rhea Ripley on Twitter, reacting to a clip of a WWE 2K24 match between the two.

Bronson Reed has done quite well for himself on WWE RAW ever since he made his return last year. He is quite active on his official Twitter and Instagram handles.

Reed recently noticed a fan's tweet consisting of an insane clip that showed Rhea Ripley hitting him with a Riptide through a flaming table in WWE 2K24. Reed had an amusing response to the clip in question, as can be seen HERE:

"I thought we were friends @RheaRipley_WWE."

Rhea Ripley, unlike Reed, is featured in a major match at WrestleMania XL

Bronson Reed missed the Elimination Chamber Perth PLE due to the birth of his child. He recently lost a Gauntlet match on RAW, thus losing the opportunity to compete for Gunther's Intercontinental title at WrestleMania XL. Reed shared a heartbreaking tweet in response.

As for Rhea Ripley, she is quite possibly the most over female star on the WWE roster at the moment. She has been the champion since WrestleMania 39 and is all set to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. The Nightmare successfully defended the Women's World title against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber Perth. On the same PLE, Becky Lynch defeated five other women inside the unforgiving structure to earn an opportunity at Ripley's title.

The only time Ripley and Lynch faced off was way back in 2019, in a singles match on NXT. There was no clear victor that night, and fans have been wanting to see a feud between the two women since then. It remains to be seen who comes out on top when The Man meets The Nightmare at 'Mania.

