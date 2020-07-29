'I thought we were friends' - The Miz opens up about CM Punk's distasteful comments on him

CM Punk has often taken digs at The Miz time and again. While talking to 411Mania, The Miz revealed that he never had any heat with the former WWE Champion. I fact, he always believed that they were friends.

Punk continued to take shots at The Miz even as an analyst on WWE Backstage, even calling him a 'fu***** dork'. The Miz said that he had no clue as to why CM Punk targetted him. There have been reports which suggested that CM Punk was set to main event WrestleMania 27 before that spot was given to The Miz.

Here is what the 'Must-See' Superstar had to say about his alleged heat with CM Punk:

“I have no idea to be honest with you. Like, I still to this day have no idea. To be honest, I thought we were friends. And it’s just like one of those things where you’re like, ‘God, man.’ I don’t know. I just don’t know, like I really don’t. I wish I could answer any of the questions that you would have about that, but I honestly — I don’t know. I don’t get it. I don’t get him.”

The Miz didn't get respect as the WWE Champion

The Miz also talked about his current Tag Team with John Morrison and not getting any respect when he headlined WrestleMania 27. The Miz said that he never got any respect even as the WWE Champion and people continued to talk behind his back.

“I’d say getting better is definitely the word. Yes, John Morrison taught me a lot when I first started. Getting respect? Hell no. I didn’t have respect when I was WWE champion. I was in the main event for WrestleMania for that matter. People were still talking like I didn’t deserve to be in that spot, ‘I should’ve been in that spot!’ ‘Blah blah blah!’ Let’s put it this way: There was no one that generated more heat, more bad guy like oriented couldn’t stand you heat if you will than me at that moment.”

The Miz has gone on to become one of the most well-respected members of the WWE locker room. He has managed to prove his worth with hard work and determination.