"I thought Goldberg was the coolest thing ever"- Star says he got kicked out of Boy Scouts after he speared a bully (Exclusive)

Marty 'The Moth' Martinez revealed that he was booted out of the Boy Scouts group after he once channeled his inner Goldberg and speared a bully.

The former Lucha Underground Champion was a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, where he opened up about the incident while also talking about the legendary stars that influenced his wrestling career.

Marty came from a football background and said he was a massive fan of the WWE Hall of Famer and also Sting, as he had just watched WCW during his high school days.

Martinez, who has been at the forefront of several anti-bullying campaigns, recalled how he put a bully in his place by delivering a vicious spear and a barrage of punches after the takedown. The veteran wrestler, however, noted that there are better ways to deal with bullies than violence:

"Honestly, so, when I first started wrestling I was the middle, I was in high school, I was playing Football. So, I thought Goldberg was the coolest thing ever. Because I only watched WCW, and then I saw, I went into Sting, so that was cool. But Goldberg was the guy like, 'Oh, I'm just going to spear people.' I remember actually I got kicked out of boy scouts because I finally got sick of being bullied around by this kid," said Marty Martinez. "He threw a basketball at my face, and I thought of Goldberg and brought my inner Goldberg and speared him really hard and just started punching him (laughs). I did an anti-bullying seminar today, and that's not how to stop bullies, by the way. Do not start swinging punches, but I lost it. There are other better ways!" [23:00 - 24:00]

Marty "The Moth" Martinez says he gravitated from Goldberg to Shawn Michaels after WCW's closure

"The Moth," real name Martin Casaus, began paying attention to the WWE roster following WCW's downfall, and it didn't take time for him to be amazed by Shawn Michaels' in-ring mastery.

The former Tough Enough contestant said that while other wrestlers looked like they struggled in the ring, The Heartbreak Kid effortlessly aced his duties in the squared circle.

"But my biggest influence in wrestling, I love Goldberg, but then once WCW closed down, I saw the way Shawn Michaels moved. And it just looks like Shawn Michaels and Triple H were just having fun in the ring when it looked like everybody else was working and struggling. Shawn Michaels was chilling, having some fun. That's where it started; most of my influence is from Shawn Michaels," added Martinez. [24:19 - 24:47]

Martinez got pulled into the professional wrestling world by the former WCW Champion, but which superstar was responsible for your fandom towards the business? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the UnSKripted video.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao