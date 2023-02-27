"I thought I was back on drugs again" - WWE legend blasts Bray Wyatt's confusing Firefly Fun House segment (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell was not a fan of the latest Firefly Fun House segment that aired on SmackDown last Friday.

Bray Wyatt brought his popular show back on the blue brand last week. He hosted a news show where he recapped him calling out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. There was also a scene where he oversaw the production of his segments on SmackDown.

In the end, a montage of scary images was shown through a slightly opened door before Bray Wyatt repeatedly asked if the viewers could 'keep a secret.' Several WWE fans also took to Twitter to criticize the segment.

Dutch Mantell discussed the entire video package on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. He admitted to not liking the WWE segment and argued that it made no sense. Mantell was quoted as saying:

"I was watching it, and it kind of went on longer than it should have gone on. Come on, guys, get out of it. I don't (...) That was really, really confusing. It really was. I thought I was back on drugs again. But no, I wasn't. That was really happening. I said people who are not drinking and doing drugs, straight people put this together." [49:20 - 49:47]

Dutch Mantell also questioned the purpose of the entire Firefly Fun House segment, noting that it did not give any clarification on recent events. He continued:

"And I was thinking, does it get attention on Bray? They didn't mention anybody else. I don't know. He did have Lashley and Brock in the video, but he could have had damn Abraham Lincoln, I don't get it." [49:53 - 50:18]

You can watch the full video below:

Bobby Lashley to seemingly pick between Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

Part of the Firefly Fun House segment replayed Bobby Lashley's promo on last week's WWE RAW. The All Mighty said he won't be intimidated by Bray Wyatt's antics and can take on the former world champion whenever they cross paths.

Bray Wyatt had said he would go after the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. The Beast forced a controversial finish to that match by hitting Lashley with a low blow, resulting in the latter's win via DQ. We might see Wyatt kickstart a feud with The All Mighty on the red brand.

Lesnar is yet to respond to Bray Wyatt, and he could appear on WWE RAW this week to answer another challenge. MVP insulted The Beast last week, calling him a coward before announcing that Omos had challenged Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39. A potential brawl between Omos and Lesnar is expected to prompt Lashley to make his presence known by attacking The Beast.

It remains to be seen how Bray Wyatt targets Bobby Lashley, especially if The All Mighty extends his feud with Brock Lesnar on the Road to WrestleMania.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes