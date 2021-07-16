"I thought that I would have to buy her a Louis Vuitton purse to get in the match" - Natalya on Sonya Deville adding her to the Money in the Bank match [Exclusive]

Sonya Deville announced via social media on Monday that Natalya would be taking part in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Had Devile not done so, Natalya was ready to try and buy her way into the match.

Natalya sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino ahead of Money in the Bank to discuss all things WWE. When asked about missing last year's match at WWE headquarters, Natalya admits that last year was so crazy she didn't realize until now that she wasn't in last year's match.

"Last year, I was just rolling with the punches. It was just a crazy time," Natalya admitted. "Everybody was learning new information and just trying to figure out what was going on in the world and like now look back and like wait, I missed the ladder match in Stamford, but this will be cool to get back. Sonya Deville announced via social media that I would be at the match on Monday, which was really cool. Because I thought that I would have to buy her a Louis Vuitton purse to get in the match, but she decided that she would just announce it, so it's great."

Natalya wants to go for everything WWE has to offer

Natalya is happy to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, but she also clarifies that it doesn't mean she can't go after singles gold at the same time, and that's where the Money in the Bank briefcase becomes extremely valuable.

"I think I'm gonna bring a lot of experience to the match," Natalya continued. "But also, there's no reason why I can't have it all. Just because I have the Women's Tag Team Championships doesn't mean that I can't go for the RAW Women's Championship. It doesn't mean I can't go to the SmackDown Women's Championship. It doesn't mean that I can't go for everything. So, to win Money in the Bank and to get that contract would be really cool."

