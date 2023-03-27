"I thought this was photoshop" - WWE fans concerned for Cody Rhodes as he parades 385-pound superstar on his shoulders on Road to WrestleMania show

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes competed at the recent Road to WrestleMania SuperShow in Denver, Colorado, where he lifted a 'Monster' on his shoulders.

The American Nightmare joined forces with SmackDown's Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa at the show. Cody led his team to victory against The Bloodline, sending a critical message to the Roman Reigns-led stable.

One of the night's best moments witnessed Cody Rhodes lifting Strowman on his shoulders, much like The Monster Among Men does for his tag team partner Ricochet.

Rhodes was at surprising ease while carrying one of the most physically intimidating WWE Superstars around the ring. Photos of the moment instantly went viral on Twitter, with fans unanimously labeling The American Nightmare a "freak" for pulling off a stunt like that one week before his big match at WrestleMania.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to Cody Rhodes lifting Braun Strowman over his shoulders:

Strowman and Ricochet have recently started gaining momentum as a tag team and worked alongside The American Nightmare in his battle against The Bloodline at this weekend's house shows. The duo will compete in the Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-way tag team match this weekend.

Cody Rhodes prepares for a match against a Bloodline member on WWE RAW

RAW's final show before WrestleMania 39 will see Rhodes take on Solo Sikoa in a singles match. He has spent their last few encounters questioning Sikoa's credibility as The Enforcer. The latter even defied Roman Reigns' order to confront The American Nightmare, and he will finally get to lock horns with the company's biggest babyface.

It is interesting to note that no superstar has pinned Solo Sikoa on the main roster. He has only suffered losses via DQ or while competing in tag team matches. Fans must stay tuned to see if The American Nightmare will end Sikoa's streak tonight on RAW.

