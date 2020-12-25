"I thought The Miz was smarter than that," says Booker T after failed cash-in attempt

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently criticized The Miz's approach towards cashing in the Money in the Bank contract. The WWE and WCW legend stated that he told The Miz that this was not the right moment to cash in the Money in the Bank contract, ahead of the TLC pay-per-view.

The Miz, who had won the Money in the Bank briefcase from Otis, cashed it in on the contract at TLC against Drew McIntyre, but was unsuccessful at it. McIntyre was in a match with AJ Styles when The Miz cashed in the contract.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T poked holes in The Miz's cash-in.

"I had Miz and Morrison on the show, on Talking Smack as well. I talked to Miz, I told him this was not the opportune time to cash in the Money in the Bank in a TLC match. And the thing is, time is on his side. You've got to wait until you have the perfect opportunity to cash in the Money in the Bank because what you're trying to do is secure the championship 100%. You can go out there, slip on a banana peel and think you're gonna win it, you know, with a bunch of guys out there running around. You got to wait there until the guy's asleep and then you pick him up and hit him with your finish," said Booker T.

"I thought The Miz was smarter than that," said Booker T on The Miz's approach to winning the WWE Championship.

The Hall of Famer also discussed about the failed cash-ins in WWE in recent times, and stated that "back in the day" when wrestlers won the Money in the Bank, they were assured of winning the World title. He said that it meant something to the wrestlers who were involved in the Money in the Bank match. He questioned if the Superstars that have won the Money in the Bank briefcase lately are "world championship calibre".

The Miz and his failed Money in the Bank cash-in

The Miz became the fifth Money in the Bank winner to not successfully cash-in his contract, as the likes of Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Damien Sandow, and John Cena also failed their cash-in attempts.