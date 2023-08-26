"I took a few extra seconds tonight to admire the fireflies"- Former WWE star's heartbreaking message to Bray Wyatt

WWE official Corey Graves recently sent out an emotional message following Bray Wyatt's demise.

The Fiend died on August 24, due to a heart attack. Despite being medically cleared for his appearance on the main roster recently, Wyatt lost his life to a heart ailment. His death was no less than a shock to all his fans and fellow wrestlers in the business.

Alongside many others, Corey Graves also took to social media to send out a heartbreaking message for the late superstar. Graves mentioned how he has a lot to say to Wyatt, but at this moment, there's nothing that was enough to explain his emotions.

Graves wrote:

"I have so much I want to say, but nothing feels adequate. I took a few extra seconds tonight to admire the fireflies. My friend, I’ll see you on the other side. #ThankYouBray #Smackdown"

Check out Corey Graves' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch also sent out a message to Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch also sent out a heartfelt message to Bray Wyatt following his untimely demise.

Taking to social media, Lynch mentioned how special The Fiend was. She continued as she added how talented the former was in every aspect, and how he used to spread love around him.

The Man was also seen grieving for Wyatt's family, through her emotional post, as she mentioned how much the latter loved them.

"Windham was a special cat. One of those people you always looked forward to talking to. He was funny, interesting, passionate, thoughtful and most importantly, he was kind. He had time for people. He looked out for people. He helped people. He cared. My heart goes out to his family that he loved so much and everyone who knew him. To know him was to love him. I’ll miss him a lot. Rest in Peace Hoot ❤️," Lynch wrote.

Bray Wyatt was one of the greatest superstars of all time, and he has arguably given a lot more to the industry than many others.

We at Sportskeeda would like to send our condolences to the Rotunda family in this difficult time.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?