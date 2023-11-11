"I took it a little personally" - Corey Graves opens up about his frustrations with popular WWE personality after a bold decision

Corey Graves opened up about his frustrations with popular WWE personality, Pat McAfee.

In April of 2021, WWE announced that McAfee would serve as the new commentator for SmackDown, as he was set to work alongside Michael Cole. The move meant that Corey Graves would be joining Monday Night RAW.

Speaking to Kurt Angle on the Kurt Angle Show, Graves revealed that he was upset with WWE's decision to remove him from SmackDown.

"Believe it or not, I'm blowing up my own stuff here. I think the world of Pat. He is such a strong persona, it is easy for me to play off of, rib him, and get under his skin. I was a little upset, professionally, that I found out, you're going from Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the network show that you've kicked off with Michael Cole, I took it a little personally. Not because Pat, but I've paid my dues here. I'm the guy who shows up week after week, I'm the guy who did both Raw and SmackDown for two years straight, never complained, and this is how you do me." said Graves [H/T: Fightful]

Corey Graves spoke with Michael Cole regarding WWE's decision to remove him from SmackDown

In continuation of the same interview, Corey Graves recalled talking to his wife about the situation.

He further mentioned that he even spoke to Michael Cole, who was more like his therapist.

"I remember talking to my wife and going, 'this isn't right, I have to do something about this, this isn't fair.' I really took it hard. It had nothing to do with Pat being Pat, it was just the professional issue. She talked me off the ledge, I had a few conversations with Cole. Michael Cole is my boss/therapist, he talked me off a ledge as well. Looking back, it's business. Sometimes you have to do the stuff you don't want to do so you can do the stuff you do," added Graves

Graves and Carmella recently welcomed their child. The veteran commentator is currently working on SmackDown, but will be absent from this week's show.

What are your thoughts on Corey Graves' comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

