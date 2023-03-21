"I took several big blows to the head" - Gunther's wife, former WWE Superstar Jinny, reflects on early retirement at age 35

Gunther's wife, Jinny, signed a WWE contract back in 2018 and remained an active member of the NXT UK brand roster until 2022. On January 14, 2023, she announced her retirement from the in-ring competition at age 35 due to an injury.

Despite being cleared to wrestle after the said injury, a process which took over a year, Jinny decided not to return considering long-term health.

Speaking to Metro UK, Jinny explained in detail what happened and the path she took to reach the bittersweet decision:

"I had to be smart, I had to think about [the] long term. unfortunately, in the last match I took several big blows to the head. It was by far the worst concussion I had every been through." Jinny stated. "‘I was like, having to think about the long term – healing, looking after your health. I was like, “I’ve got to make the right decision”. It wasn’t easy. I loved wrestling so much, I’d watched it for years and I always wanted to be part of WWE. And although I wasn’t able to make it to my final destination , I still got to achieve a lot."

Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots.Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever.

Jinny's ulterior goal was to make it to the main roster of WWE. Whilst her career was sadly cut short, Jinny thrived on the international stage, from a booming independent scene across Europe to wrestling for SHIMMER in the United States.

The former WWE Superstar received an overwhelming response following retirement announcement

Jinny portrayed a heel in her career. However, she has built a strong reputation. After announcing her retirement, she received a positive response from fans across the world.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview, the former WWE Superstar revealed her feelings regarding fan reactions to her retirement:

"You want to hear those boos, you don’t want those cheers," Jinny laughed. "So for someone who plays a character who is a villain, and they retire and see the outpouring, all this support and all this love, it’s always really nice and very humbling."

Jinny married Gunther last year after dating for a few months. She seems to be happy staying retired, albeit she admitted it felt ‘bittersweet’ to have her career cut so short.

