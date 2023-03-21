"I took several big blows to the head" - Gunther's wife, former WWE Superstar Jinny, reflects on early retirement at age 35

Gunther's wife, Jinny, signed a WWE contract back in 2018 and remained an active member of the NXT UK brand roster until 2022. On January 14, 2023, she announced her retirement from the in-ring competition at age 35 due to an injury.
Despite being cleared to wrestle after the said injury, a process which took over a year, Jinny decided not to return considering long-term health.
Speaking to Metro UK, Jinny explained in detail what happened and the path she took to reach the bittersweet decision:
"I had to be smart, I had to think about [the] long term. unfortunately, in the last match I took several big blows to the head. It was by far the worst concussion I had every been through." Jinny stated. "‘I was like, having to think about the long term – healing, looking after your health. I was like, “I’ve got to make the right decision”. It wasn’t easy. I loved wrestling so much, I’d watched it for years and I always wanted to be part of WWE. And although I wasn’t able to make it to my final destination , I still got to achieve a lot."
Jinny's ulterior goal was to make it to the main roster of WWE. Whilst her career was sadly cut short, Jinny thrived on the international stage, from a booming independent scene across Europe to wrestling for SHIMMER in the United States.
The former WWE Superstar received an overwhelming response following retirement announcement
Jinny portrayed a heel in her career. However, she has built a strong reputation. After announcing her retirement, she received a positive response from fans across the world.
Speaking in the aforementioned interview, the former WWE Superstar revealed her feelings regarding fan reactions to her retirement:
"You want to hear those boos, you don’t want those cheers," Jinny laughed. "So for someone who plays a character who is a villain, and they retire and see the outpouring, all this support and all this love, it’s always really nice and very humbling."
Jinny married Gunther last year after dating for a few months. She seems to be happy staying retired, albeit she admitted it felt ‘bittersweet’ to have her career cut so short.