"I totally believe it" - WWE legend on Ashley Massaro's friend's disturbing story involving Stephanie McMahon (Exclusive)

A friend of Ashley Massaro recently shared details of how the late star seemingly entered a WWE board meeting that also had Stephanie McMahon. The story is all over the internet, and Dutch Mantell felt there was some truth to it.

Cara Pipia, Massaro's childhood friend, revealed that the female WWE star informed the company officials about an alleged sexual assault during a tour in Kuwait for the Tribute to the Troops event.

Ashley Massaro was allegedly raped during the trip and would later accuse Vince McMahon of actively covering up the incident. Massaro sadly committed suicide in 2019, but her horrific experiences have re-emerged online following Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Massaro's friend claimed that after returning from Kuwait, the WWE star walked into a boardroom meeting, was apparently not given any support, and threatened to keep quiet about what had happened.

Stephanie McMahon was also part of the meeting, and according to Cara Pipai, the former WWE Co-CEO showed no sympathy at all towards Massaro.

Dutch Mantell reacted to the claims on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk and admitted why he believed the story revealed by Ashley Massaro's friend.

"I totally believe that story. I totally believe it. That could have happened because if they were in a meeting with Vince, of course, they were going to take Vince's side or at least agree with him because they have no choice unless they want to walk out of the door that day." [From 10:20 onwards]

Dutch Mantell also addressed Stephanie McMahon's rumored reaction to Ashley Massaro interrupting the board meeting and was surprised at how Vince McMahon's daughter allegedly handled the situation:

"You would think her [Stephanie McMahon] being a female, she would be more receptive to it and most sympathetic. From what I hear, she was the least sympathetic or one of the least of all in attendance." [From 7:40 onwards]

Dutch Mantell said he was embarrassed to hear the revelations of Ashley Massaro's friend as nobody would like to see their loved ones deal with the things the former Divas Search contestant had to endure in WWE.

