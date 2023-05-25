"I didn't train to be a manager" - Triple H pushed 32-year-old WWE star as manager despite training as a wrestler

WWE star Zelina Vega recently mentioned how Triple H got her started with the manager gimmick in NXT.

Vega started off as the manager for Andrade El Idolo back when the two were starting out in NXT. She followed Andrade to the main roster as his mouthpiece. Soon, the 32-year-old star found her groove and broke out as an in-ring competitor herself, winning the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament and the Women's Tag Team Championships.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, Zelina Vega made an appearance and addressed how she got started in the business. The Puerto Rican star detailed that she was training hard to be an in-ring performer. Vega pointed out that Triple H liked her promo skills and felt that she would be a great manager for Andrade.

"People like me had to suffer for it and loved it, every minute of it. I loved suffering every minute of it because it brought me to now. And again, I should say this. I didn't train to be a manager. That was something that Triple H just said, 'Hey I think this is something that's gonna work. With your attitude and his wrestling.' That's it." [From 19:30 to 19:56]

Les Gaulois du Catch @GauloisDuCatch [Déclaration] L’anecdote drôle sur Triple H



Lors d’un épisode de Chasing Glory, Zelina Vega a évoqué que Triple H pensait qu’elle était en couple avec Andrade. Elle lui a dit qu’elle était mariée avec Aleister Black et il était confus mais très heureux pour les deux [Déclaration] L’anecdote drôle sur Triple HLors d’un épisode de Chasing Glory, Zelina Vega a évoqué que Triple H pensait qu’elle était en couple avec Andrade. Elle lui a dit qu’elle était mariée avec Aleister Black et il était confus mais très heureux pour les deux https://t.co/97GLmIfuav

WWE Backlash was a turning point for Zelina Vega

It was a full house in San Juan, Puerto Rico, when Zelina Vega came face-to-face with Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This was perhaps the biggest match in her career, and the emotionally charged fans were firmly behind Zega. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also recently commented on how WWE Backlash was a watershed moment for Vega.

"Let me say one thing. I am not a big Zelina Vega fan, her wrestling leaves a lot to be desired. But tonight, her and Asuka, they had a hell of a match. I thought it was very very good and they're building on to her reception in Puerto Rico. I think that really did move Zelina, she was crying real tears in that ring. One thing about Puerto Rican fans, if you're from Puerto Rico and you have success, they love you to death."

Zelina is now a member of the LWO and is working under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

