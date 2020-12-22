WWE Chairman Vince McMahon knows what he wants to see on his shows and ensures that's what exactly happens, according to various anecdotes over the years. Former WWE Superstar EC3, who was released earlier this year, recently revealed that Vince McMahon didn't allow him time on the mic after he botched a promo.

EC3 was one of many WWE Superstars to be released by the company earlier this year as part of COVID-19 budget cuts. His second stint with WWE, which began in 2018, lasted just two years.

The current ROH wrestler recently spoke to NYPost about how Vince McMahon refused to allow him to speak on the microphone, and how no one in WWE backed him after Vince McMahon's decision.

“I tried to fight to speak, nobody went to bat for, ‘He’s a decent enough talker and maybe he can have some character development and depth and the Universe will know who he is if he does speak.' It was just kind of thrown away. Yeah, it sucked. There’s nothing more I can say about it. … I never want to come off as this super negative, ‘They never gave me a chance, they never did this.’ I’m so sick of that story. It sucked and whatever, it’s fine,” said EC3.

No battle was ever won by people who run.#ControlYourNarrative#FreeEC3 — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) December 18, 2020

EC3 also spoke about his WWE release and revealed that he was planning to ask for his release when WWE fired him. He said that he was relieved that they released him and that it was "hurting" being in the position that he was in WWE before he was let go by the company.

EC3 in WWE

EC3 returned to WWE in 2018 after establishing himself in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. He became the TNA World Heavyweight Championship during his spell with the company, and eventually re-signed with WWE and was assigned to the NXT brand. EC3 was called up to the main roster in February 2019, but he made little or no impact on RAW.

EC3 on WWE RAW

He was released in April and has since made appearances on IMPACT Wrestling as well as Ring of Honor.