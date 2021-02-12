"I tried to leave"- Kevin Owens on how a bizarre incident made him want to abandon a match mid-way

Kevin Owens recently revealed how one of the most bizarre but unique events that ever transpired in a wrestling ring almost made him want to leave in the middle of a match.

Kevin Owens is currently a part of WWE on SmackDown. Before joining WWE, Owens spent 14 years on the independent scene, working for several promotions, including Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Combat Zone Wrestling.

In an interview with Ryan Satin from FOX Sports, Kevin Owens was asked about one of the most hilarious, entertaining, and bizarre moments in his wrestling career. The moment involved himself and current AEW star Chuck Taylor wrestling a hat that they took from a fan at a PWG event. Owens recalled how the pop he got from the crowd almost made him leave the ring without completing his match against Taylor.

"I started the match by dropping an elbow on the hat, then he tried to one up me by doing a standing moonsault on the hat, but he kind of missed it, by the way. But, I never busted his chops about it. So, then, the logical response was to hit a piledriver on the hat. And we got a 'This is Awesome' chant from that. Then I tried to leave, because I’m like, 'There’s no point in having a match.' But, it was a tournament. So, we had to have the match."

While interviewing Kevin Owens today, we briefly talked about this classic PWG moment. One of my favorite Reseda memories. pic.twitter.com/n09LNQW41H — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 10, 2021

It definitely was one of the most entertaining moments in a wrestling ring. Despite his serious demeanor in the ring and on the mic, we sometimes forget how hilarious Kevin Owens can be.

Kevin Owens' WWE career so far

Kevin Owens has had a 20-year career in professional wrestling. Of those 20 years, KO has spent six years with WWE. During this time, Owens wrestled in all three of WWE's major brands -- NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. He has won every major title except for the Tag Team Championship and WWE Championship.

Kevin Owens is currently embroiled in a feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for over three months. All the matches in this feud have been for the Universal Championship, with KO unfortunately losing all of them.

.@FightOwensFight on his recent feud with @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle, if he will jump off the pirate ship at @RJStadium PLUS much more with @RyanSatin https://t.co/WrXUaJV6Xo — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2021

It would seem the feud between the two will be coming to a close at Elimination Chamber. Do you think Kevin Owens will finally come out on top? Let us know in the comments section, down below.