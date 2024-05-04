"I truly never want you to succeed in this business" - Current WWE champion fires major shots at DIY

WWE revived DIY under Triple H's regime after both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made it to the main roster. However, a current champion was unhappy with the two and fired massive shots.

DIY is the most successful act from the then-Black and Gold brand under Triple H's creative leadership. The stars spent years teaming up and feuding against each other before both were moved to WWE's main roster and reunited.

Speaking on Slow Wrestling, Grayson Waller was asked about DIY, and one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champion fired massive shots at Gargano and Ciampa heading into Backlash 2024.

"Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, I mean this from the bottom of my heart; my goal on SmackDown right now is to make sure you never live your dreams. I know how much you wanted this, I know how hard you fought in NXT, I know how hard you've fought since you got on the main roster, but we won the Tag Team Championships before you. That must burn."

Waller also discussed his past rivalry with Johnny Gargano and continued the onslaught.

"I'm going to make sure that the two of you never hold these championships. Johnny, I've never forgotten everything we went through (...) I truly never want you to succeed in this business. And, it is my goal, right here on SmackDown, to make sure that never happens. Keep dressing like your boss [Triple H and Shawn Michaels], keep doing cosplay, and whatever flop stuff you want to do (...) I guarantee you'll never be a champion in this company as long as I'm here." [From 06:15 to 06:58]

Check out the video below:

DIY, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell moved to Friday Night SmackDown during WWE Draft 2024

Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae moved to WWE's main roster in 2022 when the old regime was slowly being replaced by Triple H's new order. Later, Indi Hartwell joined the fray during the annual Draft of 2023.

The four have been heavily featured in their respective tag team divisions under the new regime for a while. Moreover, Ciampa and LeRae did tease a heel turn a while back before the annual WWE Draft.

DIY, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the two-night event. The superstars will compete against new and familiar faces on the blue brand in the coming months.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Slow Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeed Wrestling for the transcription.