"I didn't trust him" - Former Superstar says Vince McMahon resented him for joining WCW

During a recent interview, Bryan Clark said he felt there may have been some "resentment" towards him from Vince McMahon when he left WWE in 1995 and ended up joining WCW.

Bryan Clark is a former WWE and WCW star. He also found success in Japan with All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Bryan Clark recently sat down for an interview with the Pro Wrestling Defined YouTube channel. Clark was asked whether he had any interaction with Vince McMahon after his return to WWE in 2001, following the buyout of WCW.

Clark said that he felt Vince McMahon resented him for leaving WWE in '95 and going on to sign with the competition:

"I had the feeling... I remember us discussing the match and everything with Kane and Taker, me and Byan, and I can just tell that he had a look o something like... He didn't like the fact that I'd left him in 95 and Bryan left him in 96-97. I could just, you know, I had a gut feeling that there was probably some kind of resentment there but then again, you told me things and didn't hold up your end of the bargain back then, you know what I mean? I just felt like there was an uneasy feeling, I don't know how else to put it. I didn't trust him. I got a legends contract that's been sitting in my office for over three years that has not been signed so there's my trust, right? I don't know how else to put it."

My full interview with WWE WCW Wrestling Legend ADAM BOMB @RealBryanClark is available now on YouTube We talked in depth about his runs in WWF WCW teaming with Brian Adams as part of legendary tag team Kronik and a lot more #AdamBomb #BryanClark #Kronikhttps://t.co/iddMP6clcj pic.twitter.com/GWpRMEy5ck — Pro Wrestling Defined (@ProDefined) March 27, 2021

A quick look at Bryan Clark's WWE and WCW career

After a short run in WCW in the early 90s, Bryan Clark signed with WWE in 1993, debuting as Adam Bomb. He had a good run as Bomb before leaving WWE in '95. Clark returned to WCW in 1997 as Wrath and later had tag team success as part of KroniK, alongside Brian Adams. The duo won tag team gold in WCW twice.

Clark and Adams had a brief run in WWE after the buyout of WCW before going on to wrestle in Japan, winning the AJPW Tag Team titles.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.