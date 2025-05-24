"I don't trust you" - Jacob Fatu makes it known how he feels about Bloodline member; questions his relationship with top WWE Superstar

Jacob Fatu issued a warning to JC Mateo, who aligned himself with Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline, at the WWE Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event. The latter was part of NJPW before his WWE entry.

Mateo helped Fatu retain the WWE United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. During the match's closing moments, he attacked Knight, leading to The Samoan Werewolf's first successful title defense.

Backstage on this week's SmackDown, Fatu put Mateo on notice, stating he doesn't trust him and questioned his relationship with Sikoa.

"I don't trust you. I don't know you. I don't like you. And I damn sure don't like what you've got going on, Solo!" said Fatu.

Check out the interaction featuring Fatu, Sikoa, and Mateo:

At WrestleMania 41, Jacob Fatu won the WWE United States Championship by dethroning LA Knight. The win marked the first singles title victory in the company for the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Next week, the 33-year-old superstar will aim to confirm his spot in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He will face Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match, with the winner joining Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, and three other superstars in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

