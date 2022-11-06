Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona recently revealed he tried to alter many aspects of his WWE character but failed since the promotion didn't want him to be serious.

Previously going by the name Zack Ryder, Cardona's nearly 15-year-long tenure with the company had many highs and lows. His on-screen character was more of a happy-go-lucky and fun-loving guy whose serious side wasn't explored much. Cardona departed from WWE in 2020. Since then, he has raked up many accolades with IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, and NWA, among others.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Cardona revealed that he actively tried to persuade WWE to have him explore other facets of his side. However, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed that the promotion never booked him to work as a serious character.

Cardona added that once he was free from WWE's shackles, he could go out there and show the world everything he had to offer.

"The 'woo, woo, woo,' the headband, the sunglasses, it's dead. And I was trying to get away from that while I was Zack Ryder in WWE, but you can't write the show. So if I'm trying to be more serious, but you are booked to be not so serious, it is what it is. That's why when I was let go, I was like, 'Oh, my god.' Not that there were any handcuffs on, but the handcuffs were gone, and I was able to become the new version of me, whatever that was going to be," said Matt Cardona. [4:19 - 4:48]

Matt Cardona on the possibility of wrestling his WWE character Zack Ryder

During the interview, Cardona discussed the possibility of wrestling his Zack Ryder monicker, much like how Undertaker wrestled his imposter at SummerSlam 1994.

Cardona added that although he didn't possess the editing skills to make such a match come to reality, he was open to it if he received help from someone who did. However, he then pointed out that since World Wrestling Entertainment owned the Zack Ryder character, he wouldn't be able to use it.

"I would love to do it, it's a cinematic match. I don't have the skills to do that kind of edit job, but if there's someone listening who knows how to do it, I would love to do it. I guess, technically, I can't use the Zack Ryder IP as I'm not in the WWE," said Cardona. [5:11 - 5:26]

Matt Cardona is set to face Trevor Murdoch and Tyrus in a Triple Threat match for the NWA World Championship on November 12 at Hard Times 2022.

It remains to be seen whether a return to his former stomping is on the cards for the former Intercontinental Champion in the near future.

