"I was trying to knock his a** out" - Steve Austin reveals he almost got into a real fight during a match against a WWE legend

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently discussed how he almost got into a real fight with Booker T during a match they had after the latter signed with WWE.

Booker T signed with WWE in 2001 after they bought out WCW. Booker T went on to cement himself as a WWE legend. He's a six-time world champion as well as a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was recently a guest on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast. Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore asked Austin about how the two legends once almost got into a real fight during a match. Austin gave the details saying that Booker T had caught him with a big right hand. Stone Cold lost his cool after being hit and described how he threw a right hand at Booker T but couldn't really connect with him. Here is what Austin had to say:

"I'll tell you what, I'll never forget. I'm really glad you asked that question cause me and Book are going to look eye to eye on this. We might be miles apart but we're looking eye to eye. Book hauled off and hit me with that big a** right hand of his, I mean, he knocked the trash out of me and normally I'm very very forgiving and very patient in the ring when guys start throwing potatoes but he lit me up so hard, instant rage come across me and I send a receipt like ASAP, here it comes. I threw it with everything I had but the problem is this arm doesn't stretch out all the way and he was just back far enough that I couldn't connect with him and I was trying to knock his a** out. And I'm lucky I got such a good chin or his working punch would have knocked me out."

A quick look at Booker T's WWE career

Booker T had a very successful career in WWE. Booker T won multiple championships during his time in WWE and also won the 2006 King of the Ring tournament after which he introduced his popular King Booker persona.

After retiring, Booker T has done commentary for WWE and still occasionally appears on pre-show panels.

