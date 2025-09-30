"I was very uncomfortable" - Torrie Wilson on kissing former WWE Diva

Torrie Wilson has revealed that she was uncomfortable kissing a former WWE Diva. Wilson made her WWE debut in 2001 during The Alliance Invasion angle. Her very first storyline in the company saw her being paired with Vince McMahon.
But one of Torrie's most infamous storylines included former WWE Diva Dawn Marie. After feuding with each other for a while, Al Wilson, Torrie's real‑life father, also got involved in the angle.
This led to many controversial and awkward moments. One such moment took place on SmackDown when a hotel segment was filmed, which saw Torrie Wilson kissing Dawn. Speaking on The Wrestling Classic podcast, the Hall of Famer recalled how she was not comfortable during the scene.
“I do remember I was very uncomfortable with kissing Dawn Marie. And I do remember, like, I think we had champagne or something there, and I was like trying to like numb my senses a little bit,” she said.
Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!
She mentioned that she didn't look back at that incident fondly at first, but now is able to laugh off what happened.
"Now thanks to Instagram, some of the stuff that I did in the past, like, creeps up on me in my feed, and I’m like, ‘Whoa, Nelly, what did you do?’ For a long time I didn’t really want to even see it. I was kind of mortified. But now I’m kind of in on the joke, and I just appreciate it for what it was, and I can laugh at it," she added.
You can watch the interview below:
Torrie Wilson said women's matches used to get cut all the time in WWE
During the interview, Torrie Wilson also talked about how the time for women's matches would be cut in WWE back in the day.
She said that women would be in Gorilla ready for their match, and just when they were about to go out, they would be told that the time for their match had been cut by half.
Wilson also said she is "pretty positive" that every match she had on TV got cut.
Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!