"I was very uncomfortable" - Torrie Wilson on kissing former WWE Diva

Torrie Wilson has revealed that she was uncomfortable kissing a former WWE Diva. Wilson made her WWE debut in 2001 during The Alliance Invasion angle. Her very first storyline in the company saw her being paired with Vince McMahon.

Ad

But one of Torrie's most infamous storylines included former WWE Diva Dawn Marie. After feuding with each other for a while, Al Wilson, Torrie's real‑life father, also got involved in the angle.

This led to many controversial and awkward moments. One such moment took place on SmackDown when a hotel segment was filmed, which saw Torrie Wilson kissing Dawn. Speaking on The Wrestling Classic podcast, the Hall of Famer recalled how she was not comfortable during the scene.

Ad

Trending

“I do remember I was very uncomfortable with kissing Dawn Marie. And I do remember, like, I think we had champagne or something there, and I was like trying to like numb my senses a little bit,” she said.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

She mentioned that she didn't look back at that incident fondly at first, but now is able to laugh off what happened.

Ad

"Now thanks to Instagram, some of the stuff that I did in the past, like, creeps up on me in my feed, and I’m like, ‘Whoa, Nelly, what did you do?’ For a long time I didn’t really want to even see it. I was kind of mortified. But now I’m kind of in on the joke, and I just appreciate it for what it was, and I can laugh at it," she added.

Ad

You can watch the interview below:

Ad

Torrie Wilson said women's matches used to get cut all the time in WWE

During the interview, Torrie Wilson also talked about how the time for women's matches would be cut in WWE back in the day.

She said that women would be in Gorilla ready for their match, and just when they were about to go out, they would be told that the time for their match had been cut by half.

Wilson also said she is "pretty positive" that every match she had on TV got cut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!