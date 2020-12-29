"I don't understand," ex-WWE writer confused about Charlotte Flair's booking

A former WWE writer is surprised by WWE's booking of Charlotte Flair and says that he doesn't understand why she's being booked the way she is. Vince Russo spoke about Charlotte and said that one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team champions talks like a heel on the microphone.

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE earlier this month at TLC and sided with Asuka, and the pair won the Women's Tag Team titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo discussed the match between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax, which was won by Flair after Jax's tag team partner Shayna Baszler, interfered. Russo was perplexed with Charlotte Flair's booking in WWE and said that her promos scream of her being a heel.

"We're watching Charlotte's promo with Charly (Caruso), I like Charlotte... (but) she's a heel. She's cutting heel promos - she's cocky, she's arrogant. So, like, okay, so now Shayna Baszler is choking her (Charlotte) out and I feel sorry for the heel. I don't understand," said Russo.

Chris Featherstone stated that Charlotte is one of the best heels and that it's obvious that she's going to turn heel, which Vince Russo agreed will eventually happen. Chris said that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler could win back the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, which could lead to a heel turn by Charlotte Flair on RAW.

Charlotte Flair in WWE in 2020

Charlotte Flair has had an exciting 2020. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, winning it for the very first time. She chose to face the then NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 and won the NXT Women's title for the second time in her career.

She held the title until the NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, where she lost it to Io Shirai. After being on the sidelines for a few months, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE television at TLC, where she was the surprise partner of Asuka. Flair won her first WWE Women's Tag Team title at the pay-per-view, becoming the fourth women's Grand Slam champion in WWE history.