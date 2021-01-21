"I didn't understand it" - The Undertaker on CM Punk's career change

The Undertaker has admitted that he did not understand why CM Punk transitioned from WWE to UFC.

CM Punk became one of the top Superstars on the WWE roster during his time with the company from 2005 to 2014. Following his WWE departure, he lost UFC fights against Mickey Gall in 2016 and Mike Jackson in 2018.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Undertaker praised CM Punk’s WWE skills and popularity. However, he felt that his WrestleMania 29 opponent began his MMA career too late.

“I didn’t understand it. He had an issue with the company. Sometimes people just wanna... they need a new challenge. But he was the top dude, he was a top guy for the company. Sometimes, like I said, I don’t know enough because I wasn’t around enough at that time, but I don’t know that he had enough background [to fight in UFC]. It was kind of late in the game, I think, for him to make that transition.”

The Undertaker added that it was easier for Brock Lesnar to fight in UFC because he was a freak athlete who already had wrestling experience.

The Undertaker’s WWE rivalry with CM Punk

Paul Heyman and CM Punk

In 2009, CM Punk defeated The Undertaker at the Bragging Rights pay-per-view to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. One month later, The Undertaker defeated his rival in a Hell in a Cell match to claim the title.

The only other WWE pay-per-view singles match between the two Superstars took place in 2013 at WrestleMania 29. The Undertaker picked up the victory in what turned out to be CM Punk’s final WrestleMania match.

