"I don't understand"- Veteran questions Rhea Ripley's absence from WWE programming (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his displeasure with Rhea Ripley being absent from TV programming due to an injury.

Mami has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury during her backstage brawl with Liv Morgan. She also had to drop the Women's World Championship which was later won by Becky Lynch. Later it was revealed that Dominik Mysterio also suffered an injury. However, the former NXT North American Champion has been a prominent presence on WWE programming while the Eradicator is now nowhere to be seen.

Vince Russo questioned this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, pointing out the major mistake in keeping Mami off the TV.

"I don't understand. Can somebody explain to me how Dominik can be injured on the show but Rhea Ripley can't." [1:00:34 onwards]

Rhea Ripley is expected to return to action around SummerSlam. Dominik, meanwhile, looks set to be involved with Liv Morgan as WWE has been teasing a storyline between the two.

Liv will challenge for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring and many expect Dirty Dom to assist her at the show, cementing their partnership.

