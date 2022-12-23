"I have had a unique opportunity presented to me" - Former champion details mindset following return to WWE NXT

Throughout the year, WWE NXT has seen talent from both RAW and SmackDown appear on the show.

One of the latest arrivals to NXT has been former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, who has been seen associating with various talents in recent weeks.

Drew Gulak was a recent guest on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his recent return to NXT, Gulak said it was a unique opportunity that was presented to him, and he's excited to grow there and help other talents along the way.

"I have had a unique opportunity presented to me by certain people, and I see an opportunity for myself to only grow, but also to potentially help other people along the way," Drew Gulak said. "As you’ve seen, we talked about The Bloodline earlier, we know there’s strength in numbers here in WWE. So anybody with any sense will not turn down potential resources for that, resources being a primary thing in NXT." [H/T: Fightful]

Drew Gulak hopes people will learn things from being on WWE NXT

While Drew Gulak hasn't been in WWE NXT long, his story is slowly starting to evolve.

Gulak hopes more people will tune into future episodes of the show to see what's next when it comes to his current storyline.

"It’s a theme there," Drew Gulak continued. "So I’m keeping an eye out, and Hank is someone who came up to me and reminded me of myself in my younger days and asked me for some help. So this week, we hold a seminar, the Drew Gulak Invitational. So please tune in next week. Maybe you’ll learn some stuff." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Drew Gulak's comments? Are you excited about Gulak working with the younger talents in WWE NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

