"I've actually been contemplating retirement" - NXT personality reacts to Cody Rhodes' claim that he wants to join AEW

Cody Rhodes revealed in a media call hosted ahead of the latest Dynamite episode that Pat McAfee has been actively trying to get a job in AEW.

'I didn't see this comment, especially from Pat. Which is super bizarre because I'm pretty sure that Pat is trying to get a job at AEW like every other day."

The former AEW TNT Champion's claim instantly caught McAfee's attention, who was hosting his show during Cody's media call. McAfee outright denied the statement and revealed that he was considering retirement.

Here's what he said on The Pat McAfee Show:

"Cody Rhodes just said I've been trying to get employed by AEW or whatever every other day. That is not true. I've actually contemplated retirement here more than I have contemplated going to AEW."

Pat McAfee added that he would be watching Shaq and Cody's match on Dynamite, but he has no intentions of joining AEW.

"I've been in a little bit of a spat here, though with a couple, well, not a couple. Rusev, an old friend of ours, now Miro, kind of, came after us and we kind of flipped the script on him a little bit. And Shaq, obviously. I do have to watch that match tonight, but aside from that, I am not. I would just like to let that be very clear."

I heard @CodyRhodes said I've been trying to get a job..



That is not true I've actually been contemplating retirement #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/8JGefWeVle — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2021

Pat McAfee's recent comments about Shaq; Twitter exchange with AEW's Miro

AEW is gearing up for two very important shows this week. AEW Dynamite: Crossroads and the Revolution PPV are stacked, and Cody Rhodes, as expected, will be involved in crucial matches on both shows.

Shaquille O'Neal will step into the AEW ring with Jade Cargill for a tag team match against Cody and Red Velvet. The 4-time NBA Champion claimed that the Dynamite bout would be the greatest celebrity match of all time when all is said and done. Pat McAfee responded to Shaq's comments and indirectly reminded the basketball legend about his NXT matches.

McAfee's performances at NXT TakeOver: XXX and WarGames received rave reviews from the wrestling community, and while he hasn't wrestled since December 2020, the former NFL Punter is still close to the Black-and-Gold brand.

Miro, who never shies away from engaging in any online banter, had a savage response to McAfee's tweet.

Thank you for the incredible compliment Miro #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/acS9HVngVW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2021

Pat McAfee might be committed to his potential NXT future, but if he does choose to go over to the other side in the future, the seeds for many possible storylines have already been planted.