"I've always been Vince's girl" - Female WWE legend talks about how Vince McMahon treated her backstage

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's been known for being a rather eccentric personality backstage, and not all superstars have had the best relationship with him. However, when it comes to Madusa, despite once throwing the WWE Women's Championship in a trash can on live TV for WCW, the relationship between the two was one that was fixed.

Madusa is possibly one of the most important women in pro wrestling from before the 2000s. While she was still the WWE Women's Champion, she was signed by WCW. Upon moving to the company, she threw the title in the trash after listening to Eric Bischoff on Live TV.

This was naturally a blow to the WWE, and many assumed that Madusa's relationship with Vince McMahon would forever be sour. However, the relationship between the two was not always bad.

Speaking on Just Alyx during an interview, Madusa went on to elaborate that the relationship between the two of them backstage had always been a good one. She said that she was on good terms with him and called herself "Vince's girl."

However, she also mentioned that she didn't appreciate the fact that he had killed the women's division and gotten rid of her.

“I’ve always been Vince’s girl. I was a company girl. I was one of the ones that were always on time, never did drugs … you know what I mean? So I was that girl. Vince always treated me well. Despite what people say, he was always good to me. Well … except for the fact that he killed the division and got rid of me.” [H/T PW Mania ]

Madusa talks about how she mended fences with Vince McMahon

During the same conversation, Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, mentioned how she mended fences with Vince McMahon in 2015 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

She received texts from WWE and was surprised to find that Vince McMahon had put the issues behind him.

“Around 2015, I got a text. I was sitting in a driver’s meeting for the monster trucks, getting ready to go race, and I got a few texts from WWE. They told me to call the office. I drop everything and I said ‘Are you sure?’ And then my next words were … ‘Does Vince know?’ He started laughing. He goes ‘We’re past that. Vince is way past that. He really wants you in the Hall of Fame.’ So yeah, it was like ‘Wow.’”

Blayze was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and has since appeared on multiple WWE shows, most recently at RAW is XXX.

What do you make of Madusa's legacy in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes