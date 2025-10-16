"I've Been Waiting For This Day Forever" - Ludwig Kaiser Breaks Character To Send Message

Ludwig Kaiser has broken his usual character and stepped out of the El Grande Americano role to send a big message. This comes before a big moment for the star.
WWE is currently touring and Ludwig Kaiser has reacted
WWE has been touring recently, and after their tour in Australia for the Crown Jewel event as well as a few other house shows, they are heading to Japan. Now, Ludwig Kaiser has sent a message ahead of kickstarting the tour in Japan. He said that they were finally heading to Tokyo and that this would be his first match in the country.
He added that he had been waiting for that day forever and had been looking forward to it as well. He was very grateful for getting the chance to wrestle there.
"Finally heading to Tokyo! At last, my first match in Japan🔥 I've been waiting for this day forever. I'm really looking forward to it!🇯🇵 Grateful for this connection.🙏🏼"
Ludwig Kaiser has been playing the El Grande Americano character in WWE
Ever since Chad Gable was injured and had to step away from wrestling for a while, Kaiser has stepped up to be the star to wrestle as the masked character. Replacing Gable with Kaiser without even acknowledging it has been one of the best moves by the company. He has received acclaim as the character and has been credited with even improving the story - something that comes as high praise.
Now, the star has even founded a fafction along with himself, as two other masked stars dressed as El Grande Americanos had shown up. While the speculation is that it's Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate under the masks, the stars are yet to unmask on a WWE show.
What the future for the faction is, remains to be seen for the moment.
