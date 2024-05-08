"I've been hurting" - Randy Orton recalls heartbreaking conversation with Vince McMahon

WWE star Randy Orton recently spoke about his longevity in the ring and performing at the highest level for over two decades. He also reflected on one of his heartbreaking conversations with Vince McMahon.

Orton debuted for the company in 2002 and has been a top superstar since then. The third-generation pro wrestler is a 14-time World Champion, Grand Slam Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and Money in the Bank winner.

In a recent interview with Adam's Apple YouTube channel, Orton mentioned that two years ago, he thought he was nearing the end of his in-ring career. However, he felt much better after the spinal fusion surgery.

"Well, if you'd have asked me two years ago, I would've thought close to the end. But I had a spinal fusion a year and [a] half ago and that changed the game. I've been in pain through my entire 30s. I've been hurting."

Randy Orton recalled when he spoke to Vince McMahon about his back and how his former boss responded. He said it was demoralizing to hear McMahon's words at that point in his career.

"I was begging for time off when I was 35 and I think Vince, his quote to me was, 'Mother nature gets to us all.' You know, that's hard to hear when you're busting your a*s for this company." [1:38 - 2:11]

Randy Orton competed at Backlash this past weekend

On May 4, the WWE roster visited France for Backlash 2024 at LDLC Arena.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton kicked off the show in a tag team match against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Seeing the animosity between the two sides, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis made it a Street Fight. Both teams went hard at each other, brawling in the crowd and using any foreign objects they could find.

Just when Owens looked poised to pick up the win for his side, a debuting Tanga Loa caused a distraction. This allowed Sikoa to hit the Samoan Spike on KO for the win.

