"I’ve just kinda started working for them" - Kevin Owens reveals that he works for WWE's cameramen

Kevin Owens recently spoke about what it was like not wrestling in front of fans anymore. He revealed that since he has worked in crowds of less than 20 people it didn't make much of a difference. However, his mindset has changed of late and he now finds himself trying to entertain WWE's cameramen.

Kevin Owens is a WWE Superstar currently working on SmackDown. KO has been with WWE for six years now, but has been wrestling for the past 20 years. Since joining the company, Kevin Owens has won almost every title the company can offer, except for the tag team titles and the WWE Championship.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Kevin Owens discussed what it was like working without a crowd. He revealed that it isn't much different than some of the crowds he worked with in the past, many of which only consisted of a few people. However, he now enjoys working for the cameramen in WWE. He theorizes that if the cameramen, who have watched a lot of wrestling enjoy his work, then surely the people at home will too.

"If I can do something that they're entertained by, I know I've done something that everybody watching at home is entertained by. Because they've seen it all, like I said. So, that's really rewarding. So, I've just kinda started working for them, because I know if they're into it, people watching at home will be into it. And, yeah, I think that's been a good way to go about it."

.@FightOwensFight on his recent feud with @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle, if he will jump off the pirate ship at @RJStadium PLUS much more with @RyanSatin https://t.co/WrXUaJV6Xo — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2021

Kevin Owens is a talented wrestler, both on the mic and on screen. It would be safe to assume that many of WWE's cameramen find themselves thoroughly entertained every time they watch KO perform in the ring.

What is next for Kevin Owens?

Kevin Owens still has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns

Following his loss at the Royal Rumble, one would assume that Kevin Owens would be done trying to take the Universal Championship away from Roman Reigns. However, last week on SmackDown, it was made clear that KO was still not done.

It looks like WWE is planning for yet another match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, probably at the Elimination Chamber. There have been rumors that WWE plans for Roman Reigns to face Edge at WreslteMania 37, so it is highly unlikely that KO will leave Elimination Chamber victorious.

