"I've never seen that before" - Grayson Waller's finisher has impressed a WWE legend (Exclusive)

Out of all the recent NXT call-ups, Grayson Waller has arguably been amongst the most promising. Dutch Mantell also seems to be a fan of the Australian superstar and specifically praised him for his unique finisher.

Waller has a reputation for being proficient on the microphone, which has been evident since his time in NXT. "The Grayson Waller Effect" segments have already put him on the map, and his in-ring work, too, is slowly getting the recognition it deserves.

The 33-year-old superstar competed in a tag team match on SmackDown this week and, during its closing stages, executed his finisher, a rolling thunder stunner. The move involves Waller rolling back into the ring from the outside and using the momentum to deliver a stunner to the opponent inside the squared circle.

While Mantell was a fan of Grayson Waller's most recent match, he was more impressed by his finishing move. Here's what the WWE legend revealed on Smack Talk:

"This match here was very well done. I loved the finish because Waller does that rolling somersault, rolls right into the DDT, and boom, finish! Very smooth, very quick, and actually, I've never seen that before." [47 – 48:30]

Did Grayson Waller and Austin Theory win on SmackDown?

The recently formed tag team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory worked their first-ever match together weeks ago in a winning effort against Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

They were back in the same corner this week and squared off against Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. As noted by Dutch, the contest itself was pretty decent, with both teams getting in a lot of offense until the final minutes.

Ridge Holland nearly got the win for his team when he had Theory trapped in a painful-looking Boston Crab. Grayson, however, hit the ring out of nowhere and landed the rolling thunder stunner before Theory delivered the A-Town Down for the three-count.

Waller and Theory are looking good together, but what are your predictions for their respective runs as singles stars in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

