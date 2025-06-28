"I've never seen Rhea Ripley take such a beating" - Wrestling veteran blown away by WWE's brutal Street Fight (Exclusive)

WWE star Rhea Ripley emerged victorious in a brutal street fight. She faced Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The two women went to war in a brutal Street Fight this week. They hit each other with multiple foreign objects, taking each other to their limits. Raquel even looked to have a momentary advantage as Roxanne Perez came out to tilt the odds in her favor. However, Rhea emerged victorious after she hit a brutal Riptide off the top rope on her opponent.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter mentioned that he was shocked to see the amount of rage and power put in by the two women. He noted that Rhea had barely sold as much for any other opponent in the past. He felt the Street Fight was on par with some of the men's encounters he had seen.

"I've never seen Rhea Ripley take such a beating. I've never seen such power from a woman like Raquel Rodriguez. The two of them, this was like a, you know, they called it a Street Fight, and it was an incredible, tough match." Bill added, "You could put this up against any Street Fight with two men, and it would probably equal or better than some of the men's Street Fights. This match was incredible. Raquel Rodriguez is extremely underrated."

With this win, Rhea Ripley has once again cemented herself as one of the most dominant women on the roster. It will be interesting to see if she now turns her attention to the Women's World Championship.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

