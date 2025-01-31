"I've seen in the past" - Rikishi reveals WWE will soon find out Jacob Fatu does not like following scripts

Jacob Fatu is finally starting to show more of his true self on WWE TV as he gets more time on the microphone. According to Rikishi, Fatu is a "natural" with promos and could deliver them without a script.

Before making waves in MLW, Jacob Fatu learned the ropes and trained under Rikishi at the WWE Hall of Famer's wrestling school. It took a while but the WWE Universe has finally seen the immense potential of Fatu. The 32-year-old has been booked strongly and since Solo Sikoa walked out on a recent SmackDown episode, The Samoan Werewolf has been tasked with doing the talking for The New Bloodline.

Rikishi was glad to see Jacob Fatu being given the backing to cut promos and felt WWE would soon figure out something interesting about the superstar. Fatu is amongst those who can address the crowd after just being given the bullet points. Rikishi has seen it first-hand while working extensively with the star and noted only good workers are capable of doing it:

"The WWE is going to find out too, they have been given the green light for Jacob to speak on the mic and do a few promo segments behind the scenes. Jacob is a natural at it. He might not follow the whole script the way it's supposed to be said, but who does? Good workers, you just give me the bullet points and I put it in my own words. That's pretty much what I've seen in the past with Jacob and his promos." [From 18:30 to 19:06]

Rikishi explains why Jacob Fatu's promos are special

The Samoan Werewolf has already given multiple examples of his ruthlessness inside the ring but fans are slowly learning of the star's apparent brilliance on the microphone as well.

For a kayfabe monster like Jacob Fatu, delivery is highly important and Rikishi believed his former student had a voice that forced the viewers to take notice. Fatu is only getting started in the WWE and The Samoan Stinker predicts that the SmackDown star will ease into his new role and produce bone-chilling promos more effortlessly:

"He has that tone of voice that demands attention and the way he looks and his delivery. So yeah, he is only going to get better. Once he becomes really comfortable, it's like everything up else there, you find yourself and then you are in cruise control mode." [From 19:07 to 19:35]

Jacob Fatu's push has seemingly just begun in WWE and 2025 could very well be The Samoan Warewolf's year as he possibly climbs to a higher level on the roster.

