"I've sold more for him than anybody ever" - The Undertaker comments on WWE star's gimmick change he seemingly disliked

The Undertaker recently shared which WWE star's gimmick change he was not a fan of.

Throughout his legendary career in WWE, The Undertaker only had one gimmick that evolved into different personas over the years. From The Mortician to The Deadman to The American Badass, it has always been over with the crowd.

Now that he's retired from wrestling, the 58-year-old legend has opened up about his career after barely doing any interviews during his career. He now hosts his own podcast called Six Feet Under, wherein he shares stories from his 30-plus years in the business.

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Undertaker discussed Mick Foley's gimmick change from Mankind to Dude Love. He explained how he was so disappointed in Foley because he put him over and made him look like a legitimate threat during their legendary feud.

"I remember when he started doing Dude Love," The Undertaker said. "He passed me in the hall and he could tell by the look on my face. ... I've sold more for him than anybody ever. We've been through hell and back together. Then here he is, Dude Love and all this tie-dyed stuff."

He added:

"He was getting into character and he was walking down the hall. Then he'd seen me and then he'd seen the look on my face. I'll never forget him just dropping his head and walking by, 'I'm sorry.' It's like, 'I can't believe I sold for you.'" (H/T SEScoops)

The Undertaker and Mankind faced off in what might just be the most famous or infamous match in WWE history. It was a Hell in a Cell match on June 28, 1998, wherein Mankind fell from atop the cell twice in one of the most brutal matches ever.

The Undertaker is coming to Australia as part of WWE's Elimination Chamber event

The Undertaker might be retired, but he's still part of the WWE family. He is set to be part of the Elimination Chamber events in Australia next month with his 1 deadMAN SHOW. He was initially slated to do one show on February 23 in Perth.

But due to tickets being sold out quickly and the demand for the Hall of Famer, three more shows were added to the schedule. He is now set to appear in Melbourne on February 26, Sydney on February 28, and Brisbane on February 29.

